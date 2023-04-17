ESPN has announced that Shannon Sharpe is stepping away from First Take show amid rape allegations against the NFL Hall of Famer. Sharpe joined First Take in 2023.

Sharpe released a statement via social media about not returning to ESPN’s First Take. “My statement is found here and this is the truth. The relationship in question was 100 % consensual,” he began. “At this junction I am eliciting to step aside temporarily from my ESPN duties. I will be devoting my time to my family, and responding and dealing with these false and disruptive allegations set against me. I plan to return to ESPN at the start of the NFL preseason. I sincerely appreciate the overwhelming and ongoing support I have received from my family, friends and colleagues.”

Before Sharpe released his statement, Deadline reported that the network was about to bench him anyway. “Whether or not Sharpe returns to First Take in subsequent weeks is TBD apparently,” the report states.

Per CNN, an ESPN spokesperson also released a statement: “This is a serious situation, and we agree with Shannon’s decision to step away.”

Shannon Sharpe faces a $50 million rape lawsuit

In a April 20-filed lawsuit, a now 21-year-old Jane Doe alleges that Sharpe, who’s 56, raped and abused her twice in Las Vegas while they were in a relationship after meeting in 2023 — making the accuser 19 at the time. Jane Doe is seeking $50 million in damages from Sharpe.

As Deadline reported, the lawsuit alleges “assault, sexual assault, battery and sexual battery, as well as intentional infliction of emotional distress.”

“After many months of manipulating and controlling Plaintiff — a woman more than thirty years younger than he — and repeatedly threatening to brutally choke and violently slap her, Sharpe refused to accept the answer no and raped Plaintiff, despite her sobbing and repeated screams of ‘no,’” the suit stated, according to CNN.

Shannon Sharpe offered to pay his accuser $10 million to settle the lawsuit, but denies the allegations

On April 22, via Deadline, Sharpe’s lawyer Lanny Davis shared that Sharpe offered to write Jane Doe a $10 million check with the goal of quietly settling the lawsuit, which has also “raised concerns” at ESPN. Houston-based attorney Tony Buzbee is representing the accuser.

“It takes a great deal of courage to stand up against those with power, fame and money,” Buzbee said in a statement to CNN. “I look forward to pressing this case in court.”

Sharpe has denied all the allegations, appearing in an Instagram video on Tuesday.

“This is a shakedown. I’m going to be open, transparent and defend myself because this isn’t right,” Sharpe said in the clip. “This is all being orchestrated by Tony Buzbee… I believe he is going to release a 30-second clip of a sex tape that tries to make me look guilty and plays into every stereotype you can possibly imagine.”