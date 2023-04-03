“Shaqir has played in one of the premier programs in our conference and for a great head coach,” FAMU head coach Patrick Crarey II said, according to The Tallahassee Democrat. “He brings versatility, athleticism, and experience to our team. I’m excited he chose me to help him achieve his goals.”

Currently, the 21-year-old is a rising junior and completed his first three years of college at Texas Southern University, where he averaged 1.6 points and 1.3 rebounds per game in 8.5 minutes. He participated in the 2022 and 2023 SWAC Tournament Championship with the university.