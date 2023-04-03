Florida A&M University is welcoming a new Rattler to its men’s basketball team. Shaqir O’Neal, the legendary NBA starShaquille O’Neal, will be joining the team next season.
“Shaqir has played in one of the premier programs in our conference and for a great head coach,” FAMU head coach Patrick Crarey II said, according to The Tallahassee Democrat. “He brings versatility, athleticism, and experience to our team. I’m excited he chose me to help him achieve his goals.”
Currently, the 21-year-old is a rising junior and completed his first three years of college at Texas Southern University, where he averaged 1.6 points and 1.3 rebounds per game in 8.5 minutes. He participated in the 2022 and 2023 SWAC Tournament Championship with the university.
O’Neal is also the eighth signee since coach Crarey was hired on April 17. The season will open next fall, with a game opposing FAMU to Texas Christian University on Nov. 4.
Experts are expecting him to produce good results.
“One of the new guys that we’re really happy and excited about is Shaqir O’Neal,” TSU head coach Johnny Jones said, according to HBCU Gameday. “I think people that hadn’t had an opportunity to see his offseason workouts — I think he’s done an awesome job in transitioning in the last two years and we’re looking forward to him making an impact with us and for us as well.”
O’Neal currently sits as the men’s collegiate basketball player with the 6th highest NIL valuation at 803K, according to On3. So far, he has partnered with companies, including Capital One, Boohoo, Invisalign and Jansport.
The basketball player isn’t the only member of his family to attend FAMU. His aunt, Ayesha Harrison-Jex, graduated with a degree in business administration. She died of cancer in 2019.
O’Neal’s sister Me’Arah has also been pursuing a collegiate career in basketball. She enrolled at the University of Florida and joined the Gators last November.