Who run the world? Girls! Literally and figuratively.

Earlier this month, the ENVSN Fest was held, and it included the Adidas Community IT GIRL Haus. The programming at the IT GIRL Haus included the She Runs This Workshop.

“At adidas Runners NYC our mission is to empower community members to become the best version of themselves, through sport,” said Ameerah Omar of adidas Runners NYC and ENVSN Run Club. “Bringing the She Runs This workshop to life at ENVSN Fest was the perfect opportunity to share the benefits of running and cultivate community all while amplifying women in leadership. As City Captain of ARNYC, I am excited to support the next generation of run club culture with ENVSN and the access it will provide to positive self-development and personal growth.

Photo: Lalea Raymond

On the wellness and mental health component, additional workshops included a meditation and journaling session with adidas Community Architect Ali Simon, and and a special edition of The Lay Out with Emily Anadu.

Anadu previously spoke to Blavity earlier this summer about how The Lay Out has been making New York City summers ones to remember.

“I like the idea of people having deeper conversations and getting to know each other,” she told us. “And New York is a place where, even though there are a lot of people, it’s really easy to feel lonely. And so these smaller series, for me, have just strengthened the overall community because they’ve introduced people differently when we’re all together.”

Other things included style sessions with Ashlee Muhammad and Tulie Yaito, sneaker customization workshops with Kimmiski Art and Samantha Alvarado, and outfit designs with Shakira Javonni.