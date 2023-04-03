Shemar Stewart was drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals as a first-round pick during the 2025 NFL Draft in April. The 21-year-old athlete has yet to sign a contract with the team. Rumors started circulating surrounding his rookie status with the Bengals as contract negotiations are still ongoing, and as Stewart was seen working out at Texas A&M’s facilities.

Why is Shemar Stewart working out at Texas A&M’s facilities?

Contrary to ongoing rumors, Stewart is not planning on making his return to the university. He is currently working out individually and not with the team as he prepares for the upcoming NFL season, an insider source told The Cincinnati Enquirer. Rookies going back to their college during the offseason is a common occurrence early in their careers. Stewart also reportedly lives in Texas when he isn’t in Cincinnati.

Stewart left the Bengals’ minicamp in June amid contract conflicts

Stewart attended the team’s minicamp in June but did not participate in drills, according to Yahoo! Sports. He left on June 12 as he remains without a signed contract. Stewart is expected to sign a four-year contract worth $18.9 million, which includes a fifth-year team option.

The conflict between Stewart and the Bengals is regarding future guarantees. The team is introducing a novelty with rookie contracts, which allows the Bengals to void future guaranteed money.

“I’m 100 percent right,” Stewart said in June, according to Sports Illustrated’s Jay Morrison. “I’m not asking for nothing y’all have never done before. But in y’all case, y’all just want to win arguments (more) than winning more games.”

He added that getting on the field for training camp is very important to him.“I’ve been doing this for most of my whole life, and all of a sudden it’s gone over something very simple to fix,” Stewart said, per Yahoo! Sports. “It’s very important. You’ve got to get your body somewhat prepared to play football. Especially me coming from college to the NFL. It’s a way physical game, even though I played in the SEC, which is very physical. Nothing compares to actually playing in the NFL.”

What happens if negotiations between Shemar Stewart and the Bengals aren’t conclusive?

Stewart and the Bengals have until the Tuesday after Week 10 of the season to sign a contract, according to Yahoo Sports. After this deadline passes, the football player will not be eligible to play in 2025.

If they don’t reach a deal before the 2026 draft, Stewart would be eligible to enter his name, and any team except the Bengals would be able to select him.

Stewart isn’t the only football player to remain without a contract. The Bengals’ Trey Hendrickson has yet to sign for his second consecutive season. Denver Broncos rookie Jahdae Barron also hasn’t signed with his team, although he did participate in the minicamp.



Rookies are set to report to the Bengals’ training camp on Friday, while returning players are scheduled for next Tuesday.

