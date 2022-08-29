Ben Folds also announced that he was resigning as the National Symphony Orchestra’s artistic adviser, followed by Renée Fleming, who is stepping down as artistic adviser at large.

Additionally, Issa Rae has canceled her appearance at an event during which she was set to appear.

This comes after Trump removed the chair members Joe Biden selected for the Kennedy Center board. The leadership team has a rich history of having representatives from different political parties, but now the remaining governing body members are Trump supporters. They opted to make Trump the chairman. Deborah Rutter, who fulfilled the role of president for over 10 years, stated last month that she would be leaving her role before Trump fired her. Ric Grenell is serving as interim president right now.