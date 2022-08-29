After Donald Trump‘s recent appointment to lead the art institution, Shonda Rhimes has stepped down from her position as treasurer at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.
Former President Barack Obama chose Rhimes to join the Kennedy Center’s committee in September 2013. On Wednesday, the Emmy and Golden Globe-winning producer and director announced that she has resigned from serving as a board member for the recognized cultural center.
“Please be advised that as of today, Shonda Rhimes has resigned from the board of the Kennedy Center,” a rep for Rhimes said, according to Deadline.
Rhimes, who voted for former Vice President Kamala Harris and champions diversity, equity and inclusion, confirmed the news with an Instagram post featuring a quote by John F. Kennedy as the caption that read: “If art is to nourish the roots of our culture, society must set the artist free to follow his vision wherever it takes him.”
View this post on Instagram
Ben Folds also announced that he was resigning as the National Symphony Orchestra’s artistic adviser, followed by Renée Fleming, who is stepping down as artistic adviser at large.
Additionally, Issa Rae has canceled her appearance at an event during which she was set to appear.
This comes after Trump removed the chair members Joe Biden selected for the Kennedy Center board. The leadership team has a rich history of having representatives from different political parties, but now the remaining governing body members are Trump supporters. They opted to make Trump the chairman. Deborah Rutter, who fulfilled the role of president for over 10 years, stated last month that she would be leaving her role before Trump fired her. Ric Grenell is serving as interim president right now.
The future of the Kennedy Center Honors has come into question. In 2017, during Trump’s first year in office, several honorees refused to attend the traditional White House pre-reception, causing Trump to avoid the ceremonies throughout his presidency. Now, the power to choose honorees rests with Trump and his allies take the reins fully.