The magic of New Orleans is rooted not only in its exquisite culinary offerings but also in the sound that surrounds the city, a result of the plethora of musicians it has fostered since the beginning of time.

As a vital birthplace of jazz, the city has boasted numerous influential musicians, including Louis Armstrong and Jelly Roll Morton, as well as soulful artists like Ledisi and Tank and the Bangas. One also cannot forget the indelible mark that Cash Money Records made on hip-hop and the culture through artists like Lil Wayne, Juvenile and B.G., as well as the way producer Mannie Fresh created a sound that could never be replicated.

Troy Andrews, also known to the world as Trombone Shorty, is part of the lineage of successful musicians to come out of his hometown. That is why his Trombone Shorty Foundation was created in 2012 with a mission to pass on and preserve the various musical cultures responsible for making New Orleans the vibrant city it is celebrated for being today.

Inspiring the next generation through the Trombone Shorty Foundation

“It works both ways,” Andrews told Blavity ahead of hosting us in the Crescent City for the annual Shorty Fest, which showcases young musicians and typically runs adjacent to the city’s beloved Jazz Fest.

Photos by Katie Sikora Photography/IG: katie.sik

“It’s a beautiful thing to have them play at an iconic venue, here at Tipitina’s, sometimes on the street, and they come on the stage and play with me, some of the things that I did when I was coming up,” he continued. “To pass that along to them, it’s just a beautiful thing. We have kids from all over. Normally, we get kids from the 9th, 8th and 6th wards, but we have kids from Slidell and different places that are a bit further away from the city, [about] 20 to 30 minutes, but they don’t have the culture we have in New Orleans. To help them, to be that interested in playing the music and driving down here and being a part of the program, that’s what’s exciting to me, and to see the smiles on their faces, and see them playing in front of an audience and moving the people through the music, that’s what keeps the mission alive for me.”

Ahead of their stellar performances during the 2025 Shorty Fest, students enrolled in the Trombone Shorty Academy, a free, after-school music program for New Orleans youth between the ages of 12 and 18, performed during Jazz Fest. They then headed to Downman Sounds Studios to rehearse for the final act at Tipitina’s.

One would think they’d be exhausted after exerting the energy required for a live performance. But the children in attendance for the rehearsal were just as amped up and ready to go as ever, almost as if playing the music provided them with a second wind or energy source.

The standout moment for Trombone Shorty has always been the children’s ability to keep the heart of his foundation and its core values alive for nearly 13 years.

Keeping New Orleans’ musical legacy alive

“Every year that we’re able to do it and keep it going, that’s the feeling that I get, and just to see the fans and the people come up after, not even telling me about my show, but to say, ‘Man, the kids were wonderful. They were great.’ For that moment, and those compliments, to get it for the kids, and with the great work they’re doing, that keeps me alive, as far as what we’re doing with the mission for the Trombone Shorty Foundation,” the Grammy-award-winning musician said.

Acura, which first began partnering with Shorty Fest during its 2016 installment and a sponsor of the New Orleans Jazz Festival since 1999, supports unifying the community and helping to preserve the future of the city’s beloved music culture.

“I remember being 14 years old, and the Neville Brothers used to play on the Acura stage, and they would drive around.” Andrews said. “I didn’t know what it was because I was super young, but I think a platform and being connected to a brand put more eyes and ears on us. So, some of the reach that we may not be able to have on our own, being connected to Acura and their big fan base we’re able to get people that might not even know what Jazz Fest is or who I am, and they might be interested in that because of the brand of Acura and what they do. It’s a beautiful thing to be able to have that much reach in something that’s not music-related; you just get other ears and eyes that could spark an interest in them wanting to be here, or even make a donation to the foundation because they think that it is a great cause.”