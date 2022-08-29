In 2019, the entrepreneur crafted the concept of her store Silhouette Sneakers & Art, a shopping boutique that offers “authentic” sneakers and apparel exclusive to the Tulsa community. When customers visit her location, they also experience an art show since there is a gallery displaying urban art. In addition, they also host events that cater to new and old sneaker lovers.

“I was hopeful that I could build something that really resonated with the community,” Cooper said in an interview with Marketplace.org. “And then, if I could actually get it to a certain level of success, following in the footsteps of the Black entrepreneurs that came before me and using that to kind of pass the torch on to another entrepreneur.”