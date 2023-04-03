“I understand and realize I have to take care of my physical appearance as well as my mental,” Biles told Elle in a recent interview.

She points to both therapy and doing her hair as part of her pre-competition routine to boost her confidence. Biles said taking care of her hair has been a learning curve since she started gymnastics at six years old.

“Nobody taught me [how to do my hair],” she said. “I always went to the professionals.”