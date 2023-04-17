Need another reason why Simone Biles is the GOAT? In addition to becoming the most decorated U.S. Olympic gymnast on Tuesday, Biles just won the individual all-around gold medal at the Paris Olympics. With a 59.131 score, this marks the 27-year-old gymnast’s second time claiming the coveted title, making her the first American gymnast to do so. She is also the first American gymnast to nab six gold medals.

In the all-around final, she closely held off Brazilian gymnast Rebeca Andrade, who many consider to be her biggest rival. Andrade nabbed silver, and Biles’ teammate Suni Lee, who won the gold in this event in 2020 after Biles’ withdrawal, won bronze.