Vegan restaurant Slutty Vegan is parting ways with Spelman College.

According to 11 Alive, the eatery will close its Spelman location after nearly two years. In a statement, the HBCU announced the departure and mentioned that the student dining advisory group polled students regarding dining replacement options. Twisted Taco is returning to Spelman on March 17.

Some on social media have expressed their approval for Slutty Vegan’s removal from the HBCU campus.

“Finallyyyy,” one person commented on Instagram.

“This is a win for the AUC community 👏,” another wrote.

“OMGGG YESSSS!! My Shayla is coming back!! 🥹🥹🌮❤️,” someone else shared.

“You don’t force people to eat vegan if they don’t want it,” a user stated.

“So much for supporting Black women ⁉️🤷🏾‍♂️,” another commented.

The Atlanta-based chain, founded by Pinky Cole in 2018, has multiple locations in the Atlanta area. There are also Slutty Vegan restaurants in Birmingham, Alabama, and Brooklyn, New York.

“Not only am I teaching people about veganism, but I’m also showing people what happens when you grow in business — you bring your community up, you create this ecosystem and you foster opportunities for people who need resources,” Cole said in a 2022 interview.