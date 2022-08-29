Nana Agyemang built a brand with a mission to connect and support Black and brown women. As the CEO and founder of EveryStylishGirl, she set out to create an innovative way for minority women to break into the fashion and media industries.
Her web-based platform on EveryStylishGirl provided traditional employment leads, but Agyemang wanted to take her efforts to the next level. She launched the Sip N’ Slay events, providing a stylish and nurturing place for women to network and gain advice from experts in their respective fields through panels and creator sessions. Again, wanting to take her efforts up a notch, Agyemang came up with a way to support the women after they successfully launched their businesses.
Her latest brainchild, the Small Business Shower series, takes a fresh approach to supporting entrepreneurs. This ingenious concept draws inspiration from traditional baby showers, reimagining these events’ celebratory and supportive nature to show the same support to the new business owner. The events foster growth and connections by providing resources that will put the new business owner on an early path to success. Attendees can walk away with everything from a group of new like-minded friends, fellow enterprising supporters or even a new HP Spectre x360 14 laptop from Agyemang’s tech partner, HP.
Blavity caught up with Agyemang after her latest Sip N’ Slay event in New York to discuss her passion for creating opportunities and community.
View this post on Instagram
What inspired you to launch the Small Business Showers series?
As a small Black-owned business owner, I often feel I don’t have time to truly celebrate or honor myself. The opportunity provided by HP to throw a small business shower allowed me to amplify a significant moment for myself. I was preparing for my largest event, Sip N’ Slay Fest, with over 1,000 attendees, and reflecting on my journey as the fastest-growing fashion and beauty conference globally. This reflection helped me recognize how far I’ve come and reminded me not to underestimate myself — I’m just getting started.
How does the Small Business Showers initiative support Black-owned businesses specifically?
The Small Business Showers initiative supports Black-owned businesses by providing financial and growth opportunities. For example, through my partnership with HP, I could access essential printing equipment for my company, which would have otherwise cost hundreds of dollars from other retailers. Instead, I could handle everything from my space, including invitations, cards and notes. This financial support and access to technology from HP, from printers to laptops and earbuds, are crucial for strengthening and growing my business.
As the CEO of EveryStylishGirl, do you feel some of the connections and insights you provide at the Small Business Showers would have been helpful when you launched your business?
Absolutely, they would have been. What I shared at my own small business shower included a presentation on the milestones of my company and its growth. Seeing and sharing these insights can inspire potential entrepreneurs who fear launching their own businesses or don’t know where to start. The connections and insights shared at the event and on social media serve as a valuable source of motivation.
What was the significance of incorporating HP into the series, and how did it enhance its impact?
NA: HP has been a monumental partner in the series. When our team was designing and planning Sip N’ Slay Fest, we used HP’s Spectre x360 2-in-1 laptop to efficiently place elements, review our deck and discuss details, as well as the HP Office Jet Pro 8135e printer to develop a run of shows and other onsite materials. The all-in-one device was practical and reliable, with a long-lasting battery, which made our work much more efficient and streamlined. When I brought it to the event, I showed my friends how it allowed me to plan and be way more organized than I have been.
What role can technology companies like HP play in fostering Black business growth?
Long-term partnerships are key. Black entrepreneurs and business owners are often seen as trends rather than long-term investments. Technology companies can help us grow and thrive by committing to long-term partnerships. This sustained support is crucial for making a real impact rather than treating Black-owned businesses as temporary or trend-driven.
How do your Sip N’ Slay events and Small Business Showers create a sense of community and sisterhood among Black women business owners?
I felt isolated when I started in the industry, lacking mentors and connections. I wanted to create a platform for those who felt voiceless and did not have the same opportunities. Events like Sip N’ Slay and Small Business Showers help build a community by bringing together like-minded women of color. These events provide a space for professionals to foster relationships, grow their voices and develop their networks, which is incredibly fulfilling.
How do you foresee the growth of the Small Business Showers initiative?
My first business shower was quite intimate, but I look forward to expanding it and fostering more community engagement. I envision passing the mic to other business owners, potentially hosting joint events, and using my platform to spotlight friends and their businesses. I aim to help grow my community and support other small business owners, enhancing the initiative’s reach and impact.