Nana Agyemang built a brand with a mission to connect and support Black and brown women. As the CEO and founder of EveryStylishGirl, she set out to create an innovative way for minority women to break into the fashion and media industries.

Her web-based platform on EveryStylishGirl provided traditional employment leads, but Agyemang wanted to take her efforts to the next level. She launched the Sip N’ Slay events, providing a stylish and nurturing place for women to network and gain advice from experts in their respective fields through panels and creator sessions. Again, wanting to take her efforts up a notch, Agyemang came up with a way to support the women after they successfully launched their businesses.

Her latest brainchild, the Small Business Shower series, takes a fresh approach to supporting entrepreneurs. This ingenious concept draws inspiration from traditional baby showers, reimagining these events’ celebratory and supportive nature to show the same support to the new business owner. The events foster growth and connections by providing resources that will put the new business owner on an early path to success. Attendees can walk away with everything from a group of new like-minded friends, fellow enterprising supporters or even a new HP Spectre x360 14 laptop from Agyemang’s tech partner, HP.

Blavity caught up with Agyemang after her latest Sip N’ Slay event in New York to discuss her passion for creating opportunities and community.