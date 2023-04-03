Noah Lyles is making his entrance into the fashion industry. The 27-year-old was featured as a model in Willy Chavarria’s Spring/Summer 2025 ready-to-wear show at New York Fashion Week on Friday.
Lyles, who won the gold in the 100m race and took home the bronze in the 200m while having Covid-19 at the 2024 Paris Olympics, walked in white Adidas shorts with matching socks and sneakers. He also wore a sweatband and an arm sleeve, which read “América,” which tied in with the theme of the show. The collection honored the immigrant experience and Willy Chavarria’s Mexican-American roots, according to WWD.
MMA fighter Chito Vera and rappers Joey Badass and YG also modeled during the show. Attendees were given pocket-size booklets of the Constitution. The collection also unveiled a surprise collaboration with Adidas, CFDA reported.
Lyles has previously expressed his interest in trying his hand at fashion.
“I’ve always believed that I’m one phone call away from the person I need to get in touch with,” he told Access Hollywood about how he plans on making his dream come true. “So one day, I’m going to figure out that phone call, and I’m gonna make a call, and we’re going to get it done.”
Lyles also wants to launch his own Adidas sneaker in the near future — a feat he believes he deserves as a six-time world champion.
“I want my own shoe. I want my own trainer. Dead serious… I want a sneaker. There ain’t no money in spikes. There’s money in sneakers,” he told reporters at a news conference after winning the 100m race at the Paris Olympics. “I feel like for how many medals we bring back, for the notoriety we get, you know, the fact that hasn’t happened, that’s crazy to me. I was like, ‘Yeah, that needs to happen.”
