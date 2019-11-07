Fans are not happy with Snoop Dogg after the 53-year-old performed at President Donald Trump’s Crypto Ball, an event leading up to and in celebration of the inauguration. According to Vibe, the rapper has lost more than 500,000 followers on social media following the performance.

Though not attended by the presidential guest of honor, the ball, which was held at the Andrew W. Mellon auditorium on Jan. 17, saw many of Trump’s supporters and financial backers celebrate the change of administration in Washington, D.C. Snoop performed in the venue’s main ballroom, CNBC reported.

Fans started to call out the rapper a few days later, when he posted a tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on the national holiday, Vibe reported. The California native posted several clips of the Civil Rights leader’s speeches and quotes. The comments were quickly populated by angry viewers condemning his performance at the Crypto Ball.

“Posting MLK after supporting Trump is wild,” one fan wrote.

“Damn bro, you coulda died a legend,” another added.

Beyond the comments, many unhappy with Snoop have referenced the rapper’s viral 2017 comments about Black entertainers who perform for Trump, who he described as “Uncle Toms” and “jiggaboos.”

“The thing that really, I think, was spotlighting Snoop is because of the things that Snoop Dogg said 10 days before the [Trump] inaugural in 2017,” political commentator and The View guest host Ana Navarro said on a recent episode of the talk show, Vibe reported. “And so look, if you opposed and stood up against Trump in 2017, but you were there now, if you spoke up against Trump January 7th, 2021, but you were there now applauding him like a trained seal … Donald Trump has not changed. You’ve changed.”

According to the New York Post, the rapper’s biggest social media loss was on Instagram, where he lost around 571,800 followers in the days following his performance. On X, formerly known as Twitter, he’s reportedly down 17,177 followers.

Snoop wasn’t the only act who took the stage during inauguration weekend, Vibe reported. Nelly, Soulja Boy and Rick Ross were some of the many artists who performed amid celebrations of Trump’s return to the White House.

In response to the backlash, Snoop took to Instagram Live to address his enraged fans in a video.

“It’s Sunday man, I got gospel in my heart right now,” he says in the video while smoking in a car as gospel music plays in the background. “For all that hate, I’m going to answer with love. Y’all can’t hate enough on me. I love too much. Get your life right stop worrying about mine. I’m cool, I’m together. Still a Black man, still 100 percent Black.”