Snoop Dogg’s daughter, Cori Broadus, revealed she suffered a stroke on Thursday morning.
“I had a severe stroke this am,” she wrote in an Instagram Story. “I started breaking down crying when they told me.”
The 24-year-old posted a photograph in her hospital bed and noted her young age.
“Like, I’m only 24. What did I do in my past to deserve all of this?” she added.
Broadus did not provide additional details but shared support posts on social media. The daughter of the rapper and his wife, Shante Broadus, was diagnosed with lupus when she was six years old. It is an autoimmune disease that can cause inflammation and pain in any part of the body, including the joints, kidneys, skin, blood cells, brain, lungs and heart, according to the Lupus Foundation of America. Lupus increases the risk of stroke for those who have the disease.
Broadus has been open about her health journey in the past. She previously shared her struggle with mental health.
“I’ve always been sad. I’ve always been depressed. I feel like I’ve been through a lot,” she said in 2021, according to Page Six. “I’ve been sick, I am sick. It’s a lot. Body hurting, you’re just in pain, and you’re so young you’re like, ‘What is happening to me? What is going on?’ And then you look at your brothers and your other family members like, ‘Why me?’ Not saying I wish they had it, but why me? Why am I going through this? Why did God choose me?”
In September, she shared her decision to take a more holistic approach to her treatment of lupus.
“I stopped taking all of my medication like five months ago,” she told People in an interview. “I’m just doing everything natural, all types of herbs, sea moss, teas. I started working out, drinking lots of water. So now I think my body’s like, ‘OK, this is the new program, and she’s getting used to it.’”
Broadus said she wanted a change because had been dependent on medication her entire life and that taking dozens of pills every day “just became a lot.”