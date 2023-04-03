USA Today reported that President Donald Trump has floated proposals to reform Social Security, focusing on eliminating taxes on benefits. However, he has not officially made it law. He signed an executive order to end issuing physical checks by Sept. 30. The administration will make exceptions for beneficiaries who do not have a checking account.

Social Security payments are issued to recipients on Wednesdays throughout the month. If you have a birthdate between the 1st and 10th, you will receive your payment on the second Wednesday of the month on May 14; between the 11th and 20th, you will receive your payment on the third Wednesday, May 21; and if your birthdate is after the 20th, you will receive your payment on the fourth Wednesday of the month on May 28, according to the Social Security Administration’s payment calendar.

Supplemental Security Income recipients received their payments on Thursday, May 1. According to the SSA website, if your payment does not arrive as expected, the SSA recommends waiting three additional mailing days before contacting the agency.

Here’s everything recipients need to know about May’s payment schedule and for the remainder of the year.