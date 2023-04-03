Millions of retired government workers, including teachers, firefighters, police officers and other public service members, will receive increased Social Security benefits. The Windfall Elimination Provision and the Government Pension Offset initially denied more than 2 million Americans from receiving their monthly payments, Fox News Business and Blavity reported.

In January, then-President Joe Biden signed the Social Security Fairness Act into law, ensuring that millions of public service workers would receive the retirement benefits they spent their careers earning. At the time, Biden said these Americans “should be able to retire with economic security and dignity” and would see increased payments.

Here’s what these beneficiaries should know, including information about payment increases, retroactive payments and April disbursement dates.