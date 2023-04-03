Social Security payments are issued to recipients on Wednesdays throughout the month. If you have a birthdate between the 1st and 10th, you will receive your payment on the second Wednesday of the month; between the 11th and 20th, you will receive your payment on the third Wednesday; and if your birthdate is after the 20th, you will receive your payment on the fourth Wednesday of the month, according to the Social Security Administration’s payment schedule.

Supplemental Security Income (SSI) recipients will receive their payments on Tuesday, April 1. The SSA suggests allowing three additional mailing days before contacting the federal agency if you did not receive your payment on the expected date.

Here’s everything recipients need to know about the benefit program, including April’s payment schedule and a payment schedule for the remainder of the year.