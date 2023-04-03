Recent changes from the Trump administration have increased uncertainty for more than 69 million Americans, who are older, retired, or have qualifying disabilities, and who rely on monthly Social Security payments. The stress of wondering if checks will arrive is real, but the SSA provides information on when payments will be issued for the month of April.
Social Security payments are issued to recipients on Wednesdays throughout the month. If you have a birthdate between the 1st and 10th, you will receive your payment on the second Wednesday of the month; between the 11th and 20th, you will receive your payment on the third Wednesday; and if your birthdate is after the 20th, you will receive your payment on the fourth Wednesday of the month, according to the Social Security Administration’s payment schedule.
Supplemental Security Income (SSI) recipients will receive their payments on Tuesday, April 1. The SSA suggests allowing three additional mailing days before contacting the federal agency if you did not receive your payment on the expected date.
Here’s everything recipients need to know about the benefit program, including April’s payment schedule and a payment schedule for the remainder of the year.
April 2025 Social Security payment schedule
The Social Security Administration releases its yearly distribution payment schedule to help recipients plan their budgets. Regular Social Security retirement benefits will be sent out on the SSA’s usual schedule, according to USA Today and the Democrat & Chronicle.
- Wednesday, April 9: Birthdates between the 1st and 10th
- Wednesday, April 16: Birthdates between the 11th and 20th
- Wednesday, April 23: Birthdates between the 21st and 31st
What is SSI?
SSI provides payments to those with limited income or resources who are age 65 or older, blind or have a qualifying disability. Children with a qualifying disability can also get SSI, according to the agency’s website.
In general, eligible adults can receive SSI payments if they do not earn more than $2,019 in monthly wages.
To apply for SSI:
- Call us at 1-800-772-1213 (TTY 1-800-325-0778) between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m., Monday through Friday.
- Contact your local Social Security office.
For more information, visit Supplemental Security Income (SSI).
SSI payment schedule for 2025
- Tuesday, April 1, 2025: April payment
- Thursday, May 1, 2025: May payment
- Friday, May 30, 2025: June payment
- Tuesday, July 1, 2025: July payment
- Friday, Aug. 1, 2025: August payment
- Friday, Aug. 29, 2025: September payment
- Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2025: October payment
- Friday, Oct. 31, 2025: November payment
- Monday, Dec. 1, 2025: December payment
- Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025: January 2026 payment