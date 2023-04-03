SSA has given workers a July 1 deadline to process claims

While the White House assured that the adjustments would not affect other services, SSA workers across multiple processing centers have told USA Today that the shifts have already caused backlogs. Typically, staff prioritizes new claims and appeals daily; however, workers were advised in late May to focus on the remaining 900,000 Fairness Act claims until July 1.

Additionally, the agency informed employees that they would have to process these claims manually rather than through automation, despite the system having helped process over 2.3 million claims, amounting to $15.1 million. The workers would also have to update records and pay both retroactive payments and new amounts to the beneficiaries.

“This project is very important to leadership and it’s critical the agency executes it swiftly, efficiently, and without letting anything else fall through the cracks,” White House spokesperson Liz Huston said, per USA Today.