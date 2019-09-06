Millions of Social Security beneficiaries are seeing unexpected checks amounting to at least $6,000. Many retirees who spoke to NBC 5 said they’re not sure why they received the payment. However, the Social Security Administration is now explaining why people are getting the payments.

Why are Social Security beneficiaries getting surprise checks?

According to NBC 5, the $6,000 payment is part of the Social Security Act, which took effect this year. The SSA issued the payment after eliminating two rules known as the Windfall Elimination Provision and Government Pension Offset — which reduced benefits for some retirees who also get a pension income.

“These provisions reduced or eliminated the Social Security benefits of over 3.2 million people who receive a pension based on work that was not covered by Social Security (a ‘non-covered pension’) because they did not pay Social Security taxes,” the SSA stated, per NBC 5.

Who qualifies for the Social Security Act payments?

The Social Security Administration is explaining the qualifications to get the payments, which average to around $6,710. “Only people who receive a pension based on work not covered by Social Security may see benefit increases,” according to the administration.

“Most state and local public employees – about 72 percent – work in Social Security-covered employment where they pay Social Security taxes and are not affected by WEP or GPO,” officials stated, per NBC 5. “Those individuals will not receive a benefit increase due to the new law.”

The group of people who are getting the increase include teachers, firefighters and police officers across several states. The increase also goes to federal employees who are covered by the Civil Service Retirement System, as well as employees covered by a foreign social security system.

When do retirees receive their Social Security Act payments?

The SSA started paying the benefits on Feb. 25, 2025, but some retirees are just now starting to see the payments.

“If a beneficiary is due retroactive benefits as a result of the Act, they will receive a one-time retroactive payment, deposited into the bank account SSA has on file, by the end of March,” the SSA stated. “This retroactive payment will cover the increase in their benefit amount back to January 2024, the month when WEP and GPO no longer apply.”

People who are eligible for the payments will receive a letter in the mail, letting them know they qualify. However, some people may get the payments without receiving a letter.