Millions of Americans receiving Social Security benefits could be affected as the agency rolls out new changes to its identity verification process.
The Social Security Administration announced Tuesday that it will implement “stronger identity verification procedures” affecting benefit claims and direct deposit.
A new identification process could affect millions of social security beneficiaries
Individuals unable to access their “my Social Security” accounts must undergo additional identity proofing and visit a local agency office to confirm their identity in person, according to an agency news release.
“Americans deserve to have their Social Security records protected with the utmost integrity and vigilance,” Lee Dudek, acting Social Security commissioner, stated in the news release. “For far too long, the agency has used antiquated methods for proving identity. Social Security can better protect Americans while expediting service.”
According to USA Today, the announcement came two weeks after the agency confirmed it would close dozens of local Social Security offices. A recently leaked memo also recommended no longer letting seniors make account changes over the phone.
AARP executive calls out the Social Security Administration
These changes are part of the Trump administration and DOGE’s efforts to crack down on Social Security fraud and excess spending. According to the memo, an estimated 75,000 to 85,000 customers would have to visit their local offices weekly since vulnerable populations like seniors and disabled people may not be able to complete the online identification process, The Washington Post reported.
Additionally, the memo confirmed there would be longer wait and processing times as well as high demand for appointments since more customers would have to travel to their local offices to make account adjustments, per The Post.
Several advocates have voiced their concerns about how these changes affect these vulnerable communities. “Requiring rural Americans to go into an office can mean having to take a day off of work and drive for hours merely to fill out paperwork. The Social Security Administration needs to be able to figure out a solution for Americans everywhere to get help in a timely and efficient manner,” Nancy LeaMond, AARP executive vice president and chief advocacy and engagement officer, stated in a news release.
Some children also receive Social Security benefits
Kathleen Romig, director of Social Security and disability policy at the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, said on PBS News Hour that in addition to older adults and those with disabilities, some children also receive SSA benefits and cannot use the internet.
“Their families will have to visit a Social Security office in person to authenticate their identities and to do business with the agency,” Romig said.
She also said that SSA office closures would impact those who live in those areas and that some people would likely not receive their benefits.
“There’s research that even shows that people are less likely to get the Social Security disability benefits that they have earned and that they are eligible for if a field office in their area closes,” Romig said.