The Social Security Administration announced Tuesday that it will implement “stronger identity verification procedures” affecting benefit claims and direct deposit.

A new identification process could affect millions of social security beneficiaries

Individuals unable to access their “my Social Security” accounts must undergo additional identity proofing and visit a local agency office to confirm their identity in person, according to an agency news release.

“Americans deserve to have their Social Security records protected with the utmost integrity and vigilance,” Lee Dudek, acting Social Security commissioner, stated in the news release. “For far too long, the agency has used antiquated methods for proving identity. Social Security can better protect Americans while expediting service.”

According to USA Today, the announcement came two weeks after the agency confirmed it would close dozens of local Social Security offices. A recently leaked memo also recommended no longer letting seniors make account changes over the phone.