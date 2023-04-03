The Social Security Administration will send payments of up to $5,108 this week to more than 70 million Americans, including retirees, people with disabilities and surviving spouses of deceased workers.
The Social Security Administration provides a monthly calendar for beneficiaries to track their payments, but not everyone receives their checks on the same day each month.
Newsweek reported that while most recipients receive a single lump-sum payment, others have payment schedules that are determined by various factors.
The SSA schedules payments based on recipients’ birthdays
According to the agency’s official calendar, beneficiaries with a birthdate between the 1st and 10th will receive a payment on the second Wednesday of the month, on June 11.
Those with a birthdate between the 11th and 20th will receive a payment on the third Wednesday, June 18.
For recipients with a birthdate after the 20th, payment will be on the fourth Wednesday of the month, on June 25.
If a recipient does not receive their monthly payment on the expected date, the SSA advises waiting three additional business days before contacting the agency. Payments are only issued on business days, which excludes weekends and federal holidays.
What is the Social Security Fairness Act?
In January, former President Joe Biden signed the Social Security Fairness Act, providing financial relief to more than 2 million Americans who are public service workers, including police officers, firefighters, teachers and other government employees.
“Americans who have worked hard all their life to make an honest living should be able to retire with economic security and dignity,” Biden said at the time, according to Blavity and CBS News.
Recipients were initially denied these benefits because of the Windfall Elimination Provision and the Government Pension Offset. Since these were repealed, the SSA started issuing retroactive payments and recently designated the matter a priority.
How much can recipients get in retirement benefits?
Social Security beneficiaries may receive up to $5,108 starting Wednesday. However, this amount is primarily determined by factors such as age, payment schedule, the amount paid into taxes and the duration of their careers, according to Newsweek and Blavity.
The average monthly payment for most Social Security recipients is $1,976 each month. Retirement can increase the maximum amount of Social Security benefits: $2,831 at age 62, $4,018 at 67 and $5,108 at 70.