The SSA schedules payments based on recipients’ birthdays

According to the agency’s official calendar, beneficiaries with a birthdate between the 1st and 10th will receive a payment on the second Wednesday of the month, on June 11.

Those with a birthdate between the 11th and 20th will receive a payment on the third Wednesday, June 18.

For recipients with a birthdate after the 20th, payment will be on the fourth Wednesday of the month, on June 25.

If a recipient does not receive their monthly payment on the expected date, the SSA advises waiting three additional business days before contacting the agency. Payments are only issued on business days, which excludes weekends and federal holidays.