The 7.4 million people who get Supplemental Security Income (SSI) checks will get them twice in May. Recipients will get checks on May 1 and 30, Newsweek reported. SSI checks are for “for disabled and blind Americans with little to no income or assets.”

Although checks are usually sent on the 1st, the Social Security Administration adjusts the payment dates when the 1st of the month falls on a weekend or federal holiday. Under this circumstance, the SSA brings the payment date forward.

Why will SSI recipients get two checks in May?

“When the first day of the month falls on the weekend or a Federal holiday, you receive your SSI payment on the last business day before the first day of the month,” the SSA said on its website. “That means you may get two SSI payments in the same month.”

The administration adds that the system is designed to make sure people get their checks on time.

“We do this to avoid putting you at a financial disadvantage and make sure that you don’t have to wait beyond the first of the month to get your payment,” the SSA stated. “It does not mean that you are receiving a duplicate payment in the previous month, so you do not need to contact us to report the second payment.”

Recipients are advised to wait at least three days before contacting the administration if they don’t get their payments on time.

How much should Social Security recipients expect to receive?

The SSA may send a maximum monthly payment of $967 for an individual in 2025. Couples may get a maximum monthly payment of $1,450. Still, each payment will be determined by factors such as a person’s income, another family member’s income or various living circumstances.

Single people who earn less than $2,019 per month from work may be eligible for SSI. The recipients may also get the benefit if they earn less than $988 per month from other sources such as unemployment or pensions. Couples and parents who apply for children get a higher income limit.