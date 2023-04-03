Anna-Karin Palm of the Nobel Literature Committee said Han’s writing is about “trauma, pain and loss” with equal “compassion and care.”

She added, “And this, I think, is something that is quite remarkable.”

The author is known for highlighting female characters in her writing, as well as South Korea’s history dealing with war and dictatorship. Her 2007 novel The Vegetarian is about a woman’s decision to stop eating meat, which is met with some devastating consequences. Her 2014 novel Human Acts is set during the violent repression of pro-democracy protesters in the author’s hometown of Gwangju in 1980.