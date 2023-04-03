“We’re not a secret anymore,” South Sudan’s coach Royal Ivey said after the game, according to ESPN.

Before tipoff, officials played the wrong national anthem for South Sudan – yet player Nuni Omot saw it as motivation for the game.

“It gave us fuel. It gave us fuel to the fire,” Omot said. “Obviously, we felt disrespected when that happened. … I feel like for us, we’ve got to continue to show the world what we’re capable of.”

“It means a lot, just to be here,” forward Majok Deng added, according to Olympics.com. “It was a surreal moment and emotional in a way too because to raise your flag at that stage means everything and that’s what we’re fighting for.”