Spelman College President Dr. Helene D. Gayle has taken a leave of absence, effective immediately, the HBCU announced on Friday. Former chair of the school’s board of trustees, Rosalind “Roz” Brewer, is stepping in as the interim president and will be supported by the executive team. No reason has been disclosed as to why Gayle has taken leave.
“We can assure you that Spelman will continue to operate seamlessly moving forward in the spirit of our core values of care, commitment, integrity, reliability, and trust,” a statement reads, per WSB-TV. “Our utmost priority remains the well-being of everyone in our community, as we strive to cultivate confident, responsible, and accountable students committed to personal development and success.”
Gayle became president in 2022 and succeeded Mary Schmidt Campbell after her retirement. Gayle previously served as Spelman’s board chair for 12 years.
She also served as Chicago Community Trust’s president and worked as an epidemiologist specializing in fighting AIDS and HIV. According to AP News, Gayle’s career includes being president and CEO of Walgreens Boots Alliance and Sam’s Club and chief operating officer of Starbucks.
As Blavity reported, when Gayle became president, she saw “the opportunity to continue a legacy of shaping the lives of young women of African descent, many of whom have gone on to have illustrious careers.”
“The Trustees are committed to ensuring continuity throughout this process, and fully expect to maintain institutional operations as usual,” Board of Trustees Chair Lovette T. Russell wrote in a letter to the Spelman community, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported. “We deeply value your continued support and will provide any pertinent updates as they become available.”