When the entrepreneur held the grand opening of Crawford Family Dental, he became the first Black dentist in Springfield to accomplish this milestone, The State-Journal Register reported. Now, one year later, he’s celebrating the first anniversary of his small business thriving. Growing up, the practitioner never pictured himself in his current profession as he leaned toward the sports route since he was an athlete.

“When I was a young kid they’d ask, ‘What do you want to be when you grow up?'” Crawford told the publication. “And I never said dentist, but I never had a dentist who looked like me. I always like to be in public and speak to people as much as possible just so I may inspire someone.”