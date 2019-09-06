A Los Angeles delivery driver has won a lawsuit lawsuit against Starbucks after a spill at one of the company’s California locations left him severely burned. A Los Angeles County jury ruled in his favor on Friday, ordering Starbucks to pay $50 million to Michael Garcia, People reported

How did Michael Garcia get injured at a Los Angeles Starbucks in 2020?

Garcia said in his lawsuit that he was picking up drinks at a Los Angeles Starbucks in 2020 when he was burned due to a barista’s negligence, per The Associated Press. According to the lawsuit, the barista failed to secure one of the lids when she placed the drinks in the to-go carrier. Garcia said the drink spilled into his lap shortly after he took it from the employee.

What kind of injuries did Michael Garcia suffer after getting burned at Starbucks?

Garcia said he sustained third-degree burns that caused serious injuries to his genitals. His attorney, Nick Rowley, stated that his client now experiences pain during intimacy.

“One of the most pleasurable experiences in life has been changed to pain,” Rowley said in a statement, per People.

The lawyer added that Garcia is a “different person” because of this injury and that “this will affect every facet of his life.”

What did Starbucks say about the jury’s decision to award $50 million to Michael Garcia?

Starbucks Director of Corporate Communications Jaci Anderson told the Los Angeles Times that the company disagrees with the court’s decision.

“We sympathize with Mr. Garcia, but we disagree with the jury’s decision that we were at fault for this incident and believe the damages awarded to be excessive,” Anderson told the outlet. “We have always been committed to the highest safety standards in our stores, including the handling of hot drinks.”

How much did Michael Garcia originally request in his lawsuit?

Garcia initially sought $120 million in damages, while Starbucks offered to settle the case for $3 million. Garcia agreed to accept the offer under three conditions, one of which was for Starbucks to change its store policy and issue a memo reminding employees to double-check hot drinks before handing them to customers. Starbucks declined the request, and the case proceeded to trial.

Rowley said the court’s ruling is a vital step toward justice, but Garcia still faces significant challenges.

“No amount of money can undo the permanent, catastrophic harm he has suffered,” the lawyer said. “But this jury verdict is a critical step in holding Starbucks accountable for flagrant disregard for customer safety and failure to accept responsibility.”