Steph Curry is expanding his legacy as he enters a new venture in book publishing as an author. On March 29, Curry announced a three-book deal with One World, a division of Random House Publishing Group.

According to The Associated Press, Shot Ready is first up in the lineup. Dropping on Sept. 9, 2025, the forthcoming book focuses on Curry’s life on and off the court.

The upcoming release is more than just a memoir. It’s a playbook for personal growth, purpose and pushing past limits.

What can readers expect from Steph Curry’s ‘Shot Ready’ book?

“Shot Ready is a powerful distillation of Stephen Curry’s transformative philosophy of success — centered on preparation, constant improvement, creativity, connection, mindfulness, and joy — delivered in his incomparable voice and style. Stunningly designed and illustrated with over 100 gorgeous photographs, Shot Ready is an intimate narrative and a practical blueprint for any reader who wants to unlock their own potential,” reads the book description.

Curry will open up so that his fans can get to know him more profoundly through the book, a “personal reflection” novel. Additionally, the book is supposed to include over 100 pictures that may be new to the public.

“I want to use my story to connect with people of different backgrounds and help them solve the puzzle of their own potential,” Curry shared in a statement released on March 29 via One World via Black Enterprise. “This book is a celebration of the work that happens in the shadows, the creativity that fuels every move, and the mindfulness that keeps me grounded. I hope ‘Shot Ready’ inspires readers to embrace their own journey, trust the process, and always find joy in the pursuit of excellence.”

How does ‘Shot Ready’ fit into Steph Curry’s vision as a storyteller?

Curry isn’t new to the publishing game. He’s been steadily building a presence in the literary world with his children’s books, I Have a Superpower and I Am Extraordinary. His latest project continues that momentum through a partnership with Unanimous Media, which he co-founded with Erick Peyton.

The four-time NBA Champion’s company and One World publishing house are committed to telling powerful, purpose-driven stories that spark change.

“The mission of ONE WORLD is to provide a home for authors — novelists, essayists, memoirists, poets, journalists, thinkers, activists, and creative artists unconstrained by genre — who challenge the status quo, subvert dominant narratives, and give us new language to understand our past, present, and future. Our writers represent voices from across the spectrum of humanity telling critical, universally important, and compelling stories about a changing world,” the publisher mentioned per Black Enterprise.