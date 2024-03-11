If you’ve spent any time tuned into the NBA in the last decade or so, you’re almost certainly aware of Golden State Warriors point guard Steph Curry. The two-time MVP is widely recognized as one of the greatest shooters in the league, with a trademark three-point shot that has made him an invaluable assets. Curry was one of several pro basketball players to be profiled for the recent Netflix documentary Court of Gold, which premiered on Feb. 18.

Whether you’re a Warriors fan, a Netflix subscriber or just an enjoyer of all things basketball, you may find yourself wondering about Steph Curry’s overall net worth. Luckily we’ve got you covered, with a comprehensive look into the four-time champion’s salary, endorsement deals and additional revenue streams. With any luck, maybe fans everywhere can follow in Steph Curry’s investment strategies and create generational wealth of their own.

Steph Curry Is the Son of an NBA Legend

Long before he was draining buckets for Golden State, Steph Curry was born into basketball royalty. His father, Dell Curry, served as the all-time leader in points for the Charlotte Hornets, playing for the North Carolina franchise from 1986 until 2002. Having been born in 1988, Steph Curry spent the entirety of his childhood training with his superstar dad, and quickly picked up an affinity for basketball alongside his brother Seth. Curry spent most of his childhood in Charlotte, save for the final years of his father’s NBA career when the family moved to Toronto. During that time, Steph led his high school team to an undefeated basketball season, beating out other future NBA prospects such as Kelly Olynyk and Cory Joseph. By the tenth grade, he was already being aggressively recruited by colleges from around the nation, and ultimately chose to attend Davidson College in Davidson, North Carolina.

During his freshman year of college, Steph Curry shattered the NCAA three-point scoring record, immediately establishing himself as a force to be reckoned with. That year, the future Olympian was named Southern Conference Tournament MVP, SoCon Freshman of the Year and selected for the All-American team. He was mentioned by name in an issue of Sports Illustrated ahead of his Sophomore year, where he led his Wildcats to a staggering 20-0 conference record. Curry’s final season with Davidson saw him averaging 28.6 points, 5.6 assists and 2.5 steals, making him the NCAA scoring champion. Though he departed the school to declare for the 2009 NBA draft, Curry continued taking courses and eventually received his bachelor’s degree in sociology in 2022.

Ohio Native’s Professional Career and Endorsement Deals

Needless to say, the vast majority of Steph Curry’s wealth comes from his NBA salary. Over the nearly two decades since Curry signed with the Golden State Warriors, he has collected too many accolades to count. Some career highlights include four NBA championship titles, 2 MVP honors and 11 consecutive NBA All-Star records, dating from the 2014 through 2025 seasons. Steph Curry is the only player in NBA history to be unanimously selected for MVP, and currently serves as the highest paid player in the association. He is said to have amassed over $305 million in salary alone, with hundreds of millions more from endorsement deals and extracurricular investments. In 2024, Curry inked a $62.6 million extension with the Warriors, guaranteeing over $60 million for a single season. His on-the-court acumen was impressive enough to get him on the American Olympic team in 2024, where he set the record for most three-point shots in Olympics history.

It’s estimated that Steph Curry brings in over $30 million annually from endorsement deals, including his landmark partnership with Under Armour. Curry is considered the face of the brand, and holds the title of President of his own line of Curry footwear products since 2013. He is also said to own an unknown percentage of Under Armour’s trademark, netting him additional dividends when the stock prices rise for the company. This makes sense considering his own on-the-court performance has been known to drive stock prices up for the company, inspiring millions of fans across the globe to purchase Under Armour products. Like many NBA legends, Curry also licenses his likeness to a variety of brands for advertisements, including popular video game franchises such as NBA 2K.

What Is Steph Curry’s Salary?

As stated, Steph Curry’s NBA salary is currently massive, and clocks in at the highest in league history. Though his contract has obviously grown substantially since first signing with the Warriors back in 2009, Curry’s initial rookie salary was already quite impressive. The NCAA legend apparently signed a draft deal guaranteeing over $2.7 million for his first season, before exponentially raising his career profile in each subsequent play year. A full chart of Steph Curry’s NBA salary can be seen below.

$2,710,560 – (2009)

$2,913,840 – (2010)

$3,117,120 – (2011)

$3,958,742 – (2012)

$9,887,642 – (2013)

$10,629,213 – (2014)

$11,370,786 – (2015)

$12,112,359 – (2016)

$34,682,550 – (2017)

$37,457,154 – (2018)

$40,231,758 – (2019)

$43,006,362 – (2020)

$45,780,966 – (2021)

$48,070,014 – (2022)

$51,915,615 – (2023)

$55,761,217 – (2024)

$59,606,817 – (2026) [Projected]

$62,587,158 – (2027) [Projected]

Athlete’s Additional Business Ventures Include His Unanimous Media Production Studio

Of course, not all of Steph Curry’s wealth comes from his basketball abilities. Some of his money stems from a series of wise investment choices and other business deals outside of the sport. In 2018, Curry partnered with a mobile phone startup company called Palm, which offers a small, compact device for those in need of a more streamlined smartphone experience. The NBA legend has also launched a San Francisco-based company called Thirty Ink, which houses a number of philanthropic ventures under one concise umbrella. Curry serves as the CEO of Thirty Ink, and uses the brand to provide equitable opportunities to youths and rising stars in a number of different arenas.

In April of 2018, Curry signed a deal with Sony Pictures to launch his own production studio, titled Unanimous Media. The deal includes a wide array of investments and products such as electronics, virtual reality devices, and video games. With this company, Curry has been named a producer on multiple film and television ventures, including Breakthrough, Emanuel, The Queen of Basketball and Holey Moley. Unanimous Media has also inked partnerships with NBCUniversal, Apple TV+ and Amazon’s Audible service, so the multi-talent still has plenty of space to grow his media empire

Steph Curry has also invested his cash into a series of real estate purchases, including a $31 million property in Atherton, California. The 7,500 square-foot mansion served as home base for the point guard and his family for several years, until he sold the brand new development for just over his initial purchase price in 2021. Curry has also purchased multi-million dollar homes in Walnut, California, Alamo, California and Winter Park, Florida. Any way you slice it, the MVP has plenty of space to spread out and provide a safe and lavish environment for his four children.

Based on His Current Net Worth, Will Steph Curry Become a Billionaire?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Steph Curry currently touts an estimated total value of $240 million. His NBA contract is still active through at least 2027, meaning there’s tens of millions more coming down the pipeline in salary alone. Curry could drop everything and never work another day in his life and still have generational wealth left over for his grandchildren and beyond, though he currently shows no signs of slowing or stopping.

Though his current net worth is enormous, the 36-year-old is still quite a ways off from reaching that prestigious third comma. If he continues earning his NBA salary at a commiserate rate, it would take roughly 12 more years of prime playing to reach a billion in net worth, providing he doesn’t spend a dime of it. Realistically, Steph Curry’s best bet at earning a billion in net worth lies in the purchase of various stocks, bonds and business ventures. Still, the basketball player is set for life, with no real need to maximize his earning potential. It also stands to reason that Curry’s philanthropic spirit would prevent him from making billions, as he’s likely to give a large portion of his wealth back to his community.

How Much Money Has the Father of Four Donated?

Since the early days of his NBA career, Steph Curry has been highly committed to giving back. He partnered with the aptly titled Nothing But Nets campaign back in 2012 to donate insecticide-treated mosquito nets to countries struggling to fight against malaria. During the 2012 season, Curry donated three of these nets for every three-pointer he landed, accounting for nearly 200 in total. He also delivered a speech alongside then-President Barack Obama in 2015, designed to raise awareness to the malaria epidemic overseas. That same year, Curry launched an initiative for the family of Deah Shaddy Barakat, a victim of the 2015 Chapel Hill shooting.

Barakat was known for his love of Steph Curry’s work on the court, and frequently paid homage to his NBA idol in his own intramural league. Curry honored Barakat by emblazoning his name on a pair of sneakers which he wore during a game. In a postgame statement to USA Today, Curry stated that Barakat’s family “Did a great job of reaching out to me and making me aware of the details of his life and personality. It was really kind of a cool deal to be able to use the platform yesterday to honor Deah and his family. I’m going to send them the shoes I wore yesterday. And hopefully they know that I’ve been thinking about them.”

In 2019, Steph Curry launched the Eat, Learn, Play Foundation alongside his wife Ayesha, with a plan to pour millions of dollars into literacy programs, updating school playgrounds and offering millions of meals and school supplies to underserved youths in Oakland, California. As of this writing, the Eat, Learn, Play Foundation has raised over $70 million in charitable donations, and saved countless lives. Despite his incredible pro basketball career, Steph Curry claims that this foundation is his life’s work.