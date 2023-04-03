ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith and Fox News’ Sean Hannity have openly acknowledged their friendship, but their opposing viewpoints on the two presidential candidates sparked a heated debate in a Fox News segment Thursday.
Criticism of Kamala Harris
The conversation began with Hannity and Smith discussing Black men, with Smith asserting that Black men have consistently supported Black women despite recent claims to the contrary.
Hannity then discussed Harris, stating that she’s “struggling” in interviews and “tied up like a pretzel” because she fails to publicly share her beliefs on critical issues that she viewed differently in the past.
“She has to give us word salads because she won’t tell us how she really feels. She’s hiding her true beliefs,” Hannity said. “Donald Trump doesn’t do that.”
Former President Donald Trump has launched personal attacks on Harris during rallies and interviews, labeling her as ‘slow‘ and ‘lazy as hell‘ while questioning her IQ and capability to lead the country. Trump often veers off-topic at these events, a pattern Smith referenced while discussing the differences between the two candidates in his argument.
Comparing communication styles of political leaders
“I know you’re not talking about somebody being lucid and cogent and enunciating their thoughts with clarity, and you’re bragging about Donald Trump,” Smith said. “We can’t be watching the same stuff, if that’s what you’re doing.”
“Oh, I am,” Hannity replied.
Smith then praised Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., who also appeared on Hannity’s show later that evening, stating that he is a far better communicator than Trump.
“That man can articulate himself very well,” Smith said. “Not Donald Trump now.”
Hannity defends Trump
Hannity lauded the former president, sharing personal experiences he had with him.
“I have sat with him for hour after hour after hour, topic after topic after topic, and he is so dialed in,” Hannity said.
Smith’s facial expressions were priceless after Hannity’s comments.
“Really?” Smith said. “Didn’t he cancel the press conferences?”
According to Politico, Trump canceled several interviews and appearances on 60 Minutes, CNBC and NBC News.
Accusations against Harris and the importance of character
Hannity then accused Harris of constantly changing her views on critical issues and of covering up President Joe Biden’s cognitive decline. He also referred to her as a politician who would say anything to win an election.
Smith opposed those claims.
“When you bring up issues in terms of character, or in terms of being truthful, or whatever, let me tell you something right now: You can bring a whole bunch of Republicans and I’ll be cool with it,” he said. “You can’t bring up Trump to make a case against somebody else using those arguments.”
Watch the full segment below.