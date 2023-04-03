Criticism of Kamala Harris

The conversation began with Hannity and Smith discussing Black men, with Smith asserting that Black men have consistently supported Black women despite recent claims to the contrary.

Hannity then discussed Harris, stating that she’s “struggling” in interviews and “tied up like a pretzel” because she fails to publicly share her beliefs on critical issues that she viewed differently in the past.

“She has to give us word salads because she won’t tell us how she really feels. She’s hiding her true beliefs,” Hannity said. “Donald Trump doesn’t do that.”

Former President Donald Trump has launched personal attacks on Harris during rallies and interviews, labeling her as ‘slow‘ and ‘lazy as hell‘ while questioning her IQ and capability to lead the country. Trump often veers off-topic at these events, a pattern Smith referenced while discussing the differences between the two candidates in his argument.