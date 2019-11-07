The late Stephen “tWitch” Boss’ family has announced they are seeking legal counsel regarding the DJ, dancer and television presenter’s widow, Allison Holker, and her memoir, This Far: My Story of Love, Loss, and Embracing the Light.

The book, which is now available, details her life with Boss and his alleged addiction struggles, Complex reported. In it, Holker makes allegations about the “cornucopia” of drugs she found among Boss’ belongings, as well as the dancer’s mental health struggles leading up to his death.

Boss’ family has vehemently denied Holker’s claims. During an interview with Gayle King on CBS Mornings on Tuesday, Boss’ mother, Connie Boss Alexander, and his younger brother, Dre Rose, said they were shocked by the allegations Holker is making about his life.

“I knew that recreationally he’s used or tried things. That wasn’t a shock to me,” Rose said, CBS News reported. “This cornucopia of drugs, that had to be Googled … We don’t know anything to be true … It’s someone else’s version, and if that is the truth, there could have been a better way to bring that to the family.”

On Wednesday, Boss’ family took to Instagram to share a statement about the “misleading accounts and inconsistencies” in Holker’s memoir.

“As a family, we have repeatedly shown compassion toward Allison despite her disrespectful and evasive actions since Stephen’s passing,” the statement reads. “Her portrayal of Stephen appears to reshape the story into a narrative that aligns with her perspective. These statements, along with her insensitive opinions about mental health, add unnecessary hurt during an already difficult time.”

The family added that they have “decided to seek legal counseling to examine this matter” and shared a link to their GoFundMe. The donation page notes that the family is seeking $250,000 for legal fees and additional costs.

“Stephen was a light in our lives and deserves to be remembered with dignity and truth,” the page’s description reads.

Holker has defended the intention behind her book, saying she hopes to “celebrate the love and life” of her late husband and their children.