Young adults have never been more queer, according to a new study conducted by the Public Religion Research Institute. Over 1 in 4 American Gen Zers identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender or queer.
“With respect to LGBTQ identity, it’s very clear that Gen Z adults look different than older Americans,” Melissa Deckman, PRRI’s chief executive, said.
The study included over 6,600 participants and was conducted in August and September. It found that 28% of Americans aged between 18 to 25 years old identify as LGBTQ, compared to 16% of millennials, 7% of Generation X, 4% of baby boomers and 4% of the Silent Generation.
PRRI’s survey supports a previous study conducted by Gallup, which found that nearly 20% of Gen Z adults identify as LGBTQ.
Experts believe this can be explained by the increasing acceptance of queer people in the United States — allowing people to self-identify as being part of the community.
“They’ve really grown up in a culture where being LGBT was normal and not something that people had to be embarrassed about or try and hide,” Jeffrey Jones, a senior editor at Gallup, told The Washington Post. “Certainly, there’s still some discrimination, but it’s nothing like it’s been when the older generations were growing up … it’s both things happening — the behaviors and the attitudes are changing, and it’s also the population changing.”
Still, the rights of people who identify as LGBTQ remain at stake. Over 500 anti-LGBTQ bills were introduced in state legislatures around the country last year — setting a record, according to NBC News.
“Whether it’s at the polls, in marches and rallies, or online, LGBTQ+ visibility matters, and Gen Z is a force for change,” Kelley Robinson, the president of the Human Rights Campaign, said in a statement. “Thousands of LGBTQ+ young people turn 18 each day — and lawmakers should understand there will be repercussions in November for anti-LGBTQ+ political attacks.”