“With respect to LGBTQ identity, it’s very clear that Gen Z adults look different than older Americans,” Melissa Deckman, PRRI’s chief executive, said.

The study included over 6,600 participants and was conducted in August and September. It found that 28% of Americans aged between 18 to 25 years old identify as LGBTQ, compared to 16% of millennials, 7% of Generation X, 4% of baby boomers and 4% of the Silent Generation.

PRRI’s survey supports a previous study conducted by Gallup, which found that nearly 20% of Gen Z adults identify as LGBTQ.