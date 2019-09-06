Subway employees across the country are expressing outrage as the fast-food chain continues to close many of its restaurants.

According to The Mirror U.S., Subway has closed over 600 stores since 2024, angering many employees who say they were not warned about the closures. The company, which once had 27,000 locations 10 years ago, is now down to about 20,000 locations, per The Mirror.

What are Subway employees saying about the store closures?

Joanne Kennedy, a store manager at a Subway in Oregon, said the news came as a shock to her and many of her colleagues.

“No warning, no heads up, no transparency, completely and totally blindsided, every one of us,” Kennedy told KPTV in 2024.

Kennedy said she first noticed something was weird when the food orders she put in stopped coming.

“There was no communication, there was just ‘keep doing your job, business as usual,’ that’s what I was told, business as usual, they’re looking for a resolution for the food order,” Kennedy said at that time. “We were all trading food in between stores trying to keep everyone’s doors open, and then no food came.”

Crystal Eang, another Subway manager, said she had a similar experience.

“Monday rolled around it was like you guys are not getting paid, we don’t have the money to pay you,” Eang said.

What is Subway saying about its store closures?

A Subway spokesperson said the company is still focused on growth despite the closure.

“In the US, we are optimizing our footprint using a strategic, data-driven approach to ensure restaurants are in the right location, image and format and operated by the right franchisees,” the spokesperson told QSR Magazine.

They added that Subway is also continuing to grow globally: “Subway achieved positive global net restaurant growth for the second consecutive year. With nearly 37,000 locations worldwide, our focus remains on ‘Smart Growth.'”

Subway operates about 37,000 restaurants worldwide, per QSR — making it the world’s third-largest restaurant behind McDonald’s and Starbucks.