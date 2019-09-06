According to ABC News, Wheaton was returning from a party in Malibu at the time of the crash. She took a brief break from Instagram after the crash, but returned in December and posted a video. In the clip, she said “it’s all falling apart, but somehow it’s the start of something really beautiful.”

“I went through moments where I truly didn’t know I pulled through,” Wheaton said in her video, per ABC News. “But in the chaos, something shifted. I was reminded of a deeper truth: that beautiful things can bloom out of despair. Sometimes it’s in those broken places where faith takes root and grows stronger.”