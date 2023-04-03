Chris Brown‘s dance moves and stage persona often draw comparisons to Michael Jackson, but fellow R&B star Tank believes Brown is actually better than the King Of Pop.

During an appearance on The Stephen A. Smith, Tank gave his two cents on the long-standing debate that Chris Brown is the next Michael Jackson, but he even took it a step further. 

“Chris Brown is, in fact, better than Michael Jackson,” Tank said to Smith’s dismay.

“Tank! Do you understand what you’re saying, my man?” Smith asked. “I mean, you’re admired, you’re revered, you’re associated with music my brother. Everybody loves and respects you.”

Tank’s reply?

“If there was Magic Johnson, now there is LeBron James,” he said. “That is the ultimate evolution of a man who can play all five positions. We talk about Chris Brown, we’re talking about the evolution of Michael Jackson. The evolution of Usher. The evolution of me. The evolution of Ginuwine. That is what this kid is.”

Unsurprisingly, Black Twitter has thoughts, many of whom disagreed with Tank and said that no one can be compared to Jackson, though a few people said that Tank has a point. 

“Chris Brown is not even a better singer, writer, producer or dancer than Usher. Tank is delusional and been singing the same song since 2005. Move,” one person commented.

Another agreed with Tank, writing, “I know this might be hard for some people to process, but yeah Chris is better. He is the evolution as Tank says,” adding that Brown “would out-dance Michael. Period.”

Recently, Tank wrapped up The R&B Money Tour with Keri Hilson and Carl Thomas. The 25-date tour kicked off in New Orleans and concluded in Las Vegas.

Alongside fellow R&B crooner J. Valentine, he also co-hosts the R&B Money podcast.

