Chris Brown‘s dance moves and stage persona often draw comparisons to Michael Jackson, but fellow R&B star Tank believes Brown is actually better than the King Of Pop.
During an appearance on The Stephen A. Smith, Tank gave his two cents on the long-standing debate that Chris Brown is the next Michael Jackson, but he even took it a step further.
“Chris Brown is, in fact, better than Michael Jackson,” Tank said to Smith’s dismay.
“Tank! Do you understand what you’re saying, my man?” Smith asked. “I mean, you’re admired, you’re revered, you’re associated with music my brother. Everybody loves and respects you.”
Tank’s reply?
“If there was Magic Johnson, now there is LeBron James,” he said. “That is the ultimate evolution of a man who can play all five positions. We talk about Chris Brown, we’re talking about the evolution of Michael Jackson. The evolution of Usher. The evolution of me. The evolution of Ginuwine. That is what this kid is.”
Unsurprisingly, Black Twitter has thoughts, many of whom disagreed with Tank and said that no one can be compared to Jackson, though a few people said that Tank has a point.
“Chris Brown is not even a better singer, writer, producer or dancer than Usher. Tank is delusional and been singing the same song since 2005. Move,” one person commented.
Another agreed with Tank, writing, “I know this might be hard for some people to process, but yeah Chris is better. He is the evolution as Tank says,” adding that Brown “would out-dance Michael. Period.”
Chris Brown is not even a better singer, writer, producer or dancer than Usher. Tank is delusional and been singing the same song since 2005. Move. https://t.co/t7NmvaQtLy
— Charles Joseph (@Boom_likean808) August 16, 2024
I know this might be hard for some people to process, but yeah Chris is better. He is the evolution as Tank says.
Might not be as famous or impactful as Michael was, but performance wise and skill, Chris Brown is a beast.
Chris would out-dance Michael. Period.
Chris’ live… https://t.co/syYZmqmXSw
— Kgopolo (@PhilMphela) August 16, 2024
People who compare Chris Brown to Michael Jackson should be checked for psych eval and it’s not even a joke! Chris Brown isn’t the best of his generation not to talk to MJ who’s the best of his time, his father’s & children’s children’s generations. CB doesn’t even touch Usher!
— Omawumi O (@ormainy) August 16, 2024
I'd also like to add that just today alone I heard Michael Jackson's songs play in at least 3 different places across Atlanta and not 1 Chris Brown song. https://t.co/VUwH0QSfze
— Er Go (@meed429) August 18, 2024
"chris brown more talented than michael jackson" "drake a better songwriter than mariah carey" pic.twitter.com/twP6tmIcZf
— mi (@cordehoney) August 17, 2024
Recently, Tank wrapped up The R&B Money Tour with Keri Hilson and Carl Thomas. The 25-date tour kicked off in New Orleans and concluded in Las Vegas.
Alongside fellow R&B crooner J. Valentine, he also co-hosts the R&B Money podcast.