Proposal would let Trump, but not Obama, run for third term

On Thursday, Tennessee Rep. Andy Ogles introduced a bill that would amend the Constitution to allow a president to run for and serve for a third term in office under certain circumstances. As detailed in a press release from his office, the proposed constitutional amendment states, “No person shall be elected to the office of the President more than three times, nor be elected to any additional term after being elected to two consecutive terms, and no person who has held the office of President, or acted as President, for more than two years of a term to which some other person was elected President shall be elected to the office of the President more than twice.”

The amendment, extending the presidential term limit from two terms to three, would allow Trump to run again in 2028. But prohibiting anyone running again who has already been “elected to two consecutive terms” as president would ban former Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton from running again. Ogles clearly states in his press release that he intends to support Donald Trump through this amendment. In his press release, Ogles argues, “It is imperative that we provide President Trump with every resource necessary to correct the disastrous course set by the Biden administration.”

“I just introduced a resolution to amend the 22nd Amendment to allow President Trump to seek a third term,” Ogles tweeted about his proposed bill, demonstrating that it is intended to pave the way for a third Trump term.