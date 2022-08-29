As someone who champions having raw dialogues about what it means to have a sound mind, the Bleacher Report correspondent has grown to be one of the faces of mental health awareness within the world of sports. Although she’s proud of this accomplishment, it wasn’t something she initially set out to do in her career.

“The person I was when I first started is much different than the person I am now. I have learned more about myself, I have learned more about ways to better myself, I have become more open about my mental health journey — and I’m able to have real conversations with people about their struggles and their triumphs and how they try to navigate life,” she told Blavity. “I think something really important for me as well was when you started to hear people like DeMar DeRozan and Kevin Love discuss their mental health journeys, I remember I started to become much more comfortable after that.”