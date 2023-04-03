According to The Associated Press, Siniakova won her third women’s doubles title after joining forces with Townsend to defeat Gabriela Dabrowski and Erin Routliffe 7-6 (5), 7-6 (1) in Saturday’s late-night match, marking a significant milestone in their careers.

Siniakova has clinched seven major doubles titles with her longtime partner, Barbora Krejcikova, who also won the Wimbledon singles title, and with Coco Gauff at this year’s French Open. This victory holds particular significance for Townsend, following her runner-up finishes at the 2022 U.S. Open and 2023 French Open, both against Siniakova and Krejcikova.