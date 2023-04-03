Taylor Townsend secured her first Grand Slam title by partnering with Katerina Siniakova to win the women’s doubles final at Wimbledon on Saturday.
According to The Associated Press, Siniakova won her third women’s doubles title after joining forces with Townsend to defeat Gabriela Dabrowski and Erin Routliffe 7-6 (5), 7-6 (1) in Saturday’s late-night match, marking a significant milestone in their careers.
Siniakova has clinched seven major doubles titles with her longtime partner, Barbora Krejcikova, who also won the Wimbledon singles title, and with Coco Gauff at this year’s French Open. This victory holds particular significance for Townsend, following her runner-up finishes at the 2022 U.S. Open and 2023 French Open, both against Siniakova and Krejcikova.
First Grand Slam together, first title together 🤯
Katerina Siniakova and Taylor Townsend defeat Gabriela Dabrowski and Erin Routliffe 7-6(5), 7-6(1) to claim the Ladies' Doubles Trophy 🙌#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/wOCXcMAqp6
— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 13, 2024
The 28-year-old Chicago native expressed her delight in partnering with Siniakova for this year’s matchup.
“I just have to say I’m so glad that I could team up with Katerina,” Reuters reported Townsend said.
She continued, “I remember in my first Grand Slam final (the 2022 U.S. Open) she kicked my butt so it was great to be on the same side of the net this time. It’s been an amazing couple of weeks and it means a lot to get across the finishing line.”
Townsend described the unique way Siniakova suggested they should play together to win the doubles title, according to the Wimbledon website.
“I’m so glad Katerina slid in my DMs,” Townsend told reporters, noting that the pair discussed being partners on social media.
“It was an unconventional way that we got together but I’m so fortunate that we’re able to team up,” she added.
Despite previous setbacks, Townsend emphasized that this victory was “special” to her.
“I’ve been close a couple of times so it really means a lot to be able to get over the finish line here and to do it at Wimbledon is so special,” she said.