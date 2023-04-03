2025 Teacher Apprecation Week deals, freebies and discounts:

If your favorite educators enjoy food, travel, or activities, here’s a list of perfect gift ideas to help make them feel even more appreciated this week:

Abuelo’s Mexican Restaurant:

Teachers and school staff can enjoy 20% off their entire bill at all locations on May 6.

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse

The establishment offers teachers up to 90 yearly certificates through its Awesome Achievement Program to reward standout students. Students who present a certificate can receive a free Snickers Pizookie, a bracelet, and special recognition from the restaurant manager during their visit.

Box Tops for Education

The fundraising program, run by General Mills, allows families to earn money for their school by scanning receipts from participating products. In honor of Teacher Appreciation Month, Box Tops is offering a $5 bonus to your chosen school when you download the app and scan your first receipt in May. Use the code TEACHER to claim the bonus.

Buffalo Wild Wings

Teachers with valid IDs can save 20% at Buffalo Wild Wings between May 5-11 when dining in or ordering call-in or walk-in orders.

Chipotle

The popular fast-food chain is giving away $1 million in free food as a “thank you” to teachers and healthcare workers in honor of National Teacher Appreciation Week and National Nurse Appreciation Week.

Through May 13, educators and healthcare workers can sign up online for a chance to win a free burrito as part of the giveaway. A total of 100,000 individuals in each profession will be randomly selected. Those chosen will receive an email to verify their employment status through ID.me and, once verified within 48 hours, will receive a free burrito e-card.

According to Chipotle, it has given $16 million in free food to teachers and healthcare professionals since 2016.

Hilton and Embassy Suites by Hilton

Teachers can score summer travel deals at six Florida hotels, including locations in Miami (code: PK5), Miami Beach (code: P1), Deerfield Beach (code: PL5), Fort Lauderdale (code: PL5) and Tampa (code: TEAP) and Tampa (convention center code: TEP).

MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes

Show your ID to get a free burger with the purchase of one on May 7. The offer is valid in-store at participating locations and is limited to one per customer.

Museum of Illusions

During Teacher Appreciation Week, educators can enjoy free admission to any of the 29 Museum of Illusions locations across the U.S. They can also register with their work email for a chance to win one of three Museum of Illusions goodie bags in a raffle.

Staples

During Teacher Appreciation Week (May 4-10), teachers can save 20% on in-store purchases with a valid teacher ID. They can also access a coupon in the Staples app (one per customer) to receive a free 12-pack of Tru Red Stick Pens while supplies last, according to the website and TODAY.com.

Smoothie King

Teachers can enjoy 20% off their order at Smoothie King between May 6-8 by showing a valid ID in-store.

Sonic Drive-In

For Teacher Appreciation Week (May 5-9), Sonic is offering three exclusive deals for members of the Sonic Teachers’ Circle rewards program: a free snack or side with purchase, buy one Sonic Blast, get one free, and a $1.99 Quarter Pound Double Cheeseburger. To join, download the Sonic app, create an account, and select “I’m a Teacher” in Settings.