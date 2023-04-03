Under Trump’s tariff changes, both companies face new import taxes of up to 145% on Chinese goods and will lose the duty-free exemption for shipments under $800.

What was the de minimis rule?

Previously, the de minimis rule allowed packages valued below that threshold to enter the U.S. without duties or inspections, even after Trump raised tariffs by an initial 10% in February, according to The Guardian, CNN and Blavity.

Because of that, Shein and Temu benefited from the exemption, shipping billions of low-cost products to the U.S. and offering customers affordable clothing and household items. However, according to The Guardian, the policy is set to end May 2.