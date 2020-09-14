Trade war will raise prices, hurt consumers

The growing trade war between the United States and other countries is set to impose significant costs on consumers, raising prices of everything from food and alcohol to cars and fuel. Trump has employed the tariff tactic against other countries like Colombia, threatening to impose tariffs on goods from that nation to get it to cooperate with his deportation measures. In a social media post, Trump acknowledged that there may be “some pain” from the tariffs but declared that “it will all be worth the price that must be paid.”

Trump just announced that his tariffs will cause “pain” for the American middle class but it’s okay because it will be “worth the price that must be paid.” pic.twitter.com/mayzwjP5a7 — No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@NoLieWithBTC) February 2, 2025

Late Monday morning, news broke that Trump was delaying his imposition of tariffs against Mexico as negotiations continue. The days and weeks ahead will determine whether the U.S. will use harsh trade measures, even in the face of backlash from significant trading partners. While this Trump-made conflict continues, American consumers will be among those paying the most considerable price from the growing trade war.