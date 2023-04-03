Beijing responds to new tariffs

According to CBS News, Beijing responded Tuesday to Trump’s new 10% tariffs on Chinese goods with its own retaliatory tariffs.

China announced that beginning Monday, it will impose a 15% tariff on coal and liquefied natural gas and a 10% tariff on crude oil, agricultural machinery and large-engine vehicles imported from the U.S.

Trump and some Republican lawmakers have been vocal about fentanyl usage in the U.S. and have accused the Chinese Communist Party of intentionally exporting the drug to compromise the U.S., according to the New York Post.

China’s foreign ministry responded to this accusation in a Sunday statement obtained by the Post: “China is one of the world’s toughest countries on counternarcotics both in terms of policy and its implementation. Fentanyl is an issue for the U.S. [sic],” the ministry said in the statement.

“The U.S. [sic] needs to view and solve its own fentanyl issue in an objective and rational way instead of threatening other countries with arbitrary tariff hikes,” the statement continued, demanding that the Trump administration “promote the steady, sound and sustainable development of China-U.S. [sic] relationship.”