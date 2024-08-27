Music has evolved throughout the decades, but even with the current musical climate, no one can deny the impact of the 1970s. Performers of today have revisited this era to not only pay tribute but to introduce a new generation of fans to several classics. In July 2022, Beyoncé Knowles paid homage to this time period, using funk, soul, and dance samples throughout her critically acclaimed Renaissance album. Notably, Bey incorporated Lyn Collins’s 1972 funk hit Think (About It) into the uplifting twerk anthem titled, Church Girl. Ironically, Janet Jackson’s 1989 record, Alright, also draws inspiration from Collin’s single.

This timeless era for Black musicians across genres such as R&B, funk, and pop preached messages of love, freedom, and fun. Let’s take a trip down memory lane to some of the best songs of the 1970s that still feed the soul to this day.

1. Al Green – “Let’s Stay Together” (1971)

One of Al Green’s most notable singles, this lover’s single reached number one on the Billboard Hot 100. The single was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 1999.

Al Green’s smooth, soulful delivery and heartfelt lyrics made Let’s Stay Together a timeless love anthem. Its influence extended far beyond its era, setting a blueprint for R&B ballads and inspiring countless artists to focus on genuine emotion and musical simplicity.

A breakout hit for Bill Withers, Ain’t No Sunshine reached number three on the Billboard Hot 100. Additionally, Withers earned a Grammy Award for Best R&B Song.

Bill Withers’ raw vocal delivery and minimalist instrumentation gave Ain’t No Sunshine a haunting quality that resonated with listeners worldwide. Its enduring popularity speaks to the universal themes of loss and longing, making it a staple on radios and in films decades later.

3. Marvin Gaye – “What’s Going On” (1971)

This uplifting song reached number two on the Billboard Hot 100 and held the number one position on the Soul Singles chart for an impressive five weeks. What’s Going On was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 1998.

More than one of the best songs of the 1970s, What’s Going On became a powerful social statement addressing issues like war, poverty, and civil rights. Its blend of smooth soul with thoughtful, probing lyrics has cemented its status as a rallying cry for change and a timeless piece of musical activism.

It wouldn’t be a list of the best songs of the 1970s without a nod to The Jackson 5. One of the most popular tracks from The Jackson 5, this classic topped the Billboard Hot 100, and the Soul Singles chart for four weeks. Much like Marvin Gaye’s What’s Going On, this platinum-selling single was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 1999.

Although released in 1969, I Want You Back defined the sound of the early ’70s with its infectious energy and the unmistakable charisma of a young Michael Jackson. Its innovative blend of pop, soul, and funk influenced the sound of future pop groups and remains a joyous reminder of the era’s musical ingenuity.

Peaking at number three on the Billboard Hot 100 and number one on the R&B chart, this remains one of The Spinners’ signature hits. The Spinners captured the essence of Philadelphia soul with I’ll Be Around. Its gentle groove and smooth harmonies not only dominated the charts but also helped shape the sound of urban R&B during the 1970s, leaving a lasting legacy on future soul and R&B acts.

6. Chaka Khan – “I’m Every Woman” (1978)

While this song was popularized by Whitney Houston in 1992, Chaka Khan’s original I’m Every Woman was a fast hit. The song reached number 21 on the Billboard Hot 100, earning the soul star a Grammy Award nomination for Best Female R&B Vocal Performance and a spot on any list of the best songs of the 1970s.

Chaka Khan’s powerhouse vocals and vibrant performance on I’m Every Woman turned it into an empowering track that celebrated female strength and versatility. Its influence is evident in its continued presence in pop culture, inspiring artists to embrace their individuality and power.

This beautifully Winfred Lovett-written breakup song is another classic from the 1970s to land at number one on the Billboard Hot 100. The Manhattans achieved this same position on the R&B chart. To date, the single has sold over two million copies in the United States, achieving double platinum status.

The rich, melancholic flavor of Kiss and Say Goodbye captured the bittersweet nature of parting ways, resonating deeply with listeners. Its sophisticated arrangement and tender lyrics have made it a timeless hit that continues to evoke memories of soulful 70s ballads.

Originally penned for the Labelle trio, this single went to Harold Melvin & The Blue Notes, becoming an instant success, hitting number three on the Billboard Hot 100. It was given new life when English soul band Simply Red covered it in 1989, also topping the chart with their rendition.

This classic track became a definitive statement of soulful romance and vulnerability. Its smooth melody and heartfelt lyrics have made it a favorite for covers and reinterpretations, proving that great music can cross generations and genres.

9. The Isley Brothers – “For the Love of You” (1975)

Arguably one of The Isley Brothers’ most popular records, this slow jam reached number 22 on the Billboard Hot 100 and #10 on the R&B chart. Whitney Houston also covered this single in 1987.

The Isley Brothers infused For the Love of You with an irresistible blend of smooth vocals and sultry instrumentation. Its enduring appeal lies in its ability to evoke deep emotion and romance, making it a timeless slow jam that still finds its way into modern playlists.

Rolling Stone’s number 74 on its 500 Greatest Songs of All Time in 2004, Superstition is a standout within Stevie Wonder’s illustrious catalog. This creation earned the talented pianist two Grammy Awards: Best Rhythm & Blues Song and Best R&B Vocal Performance, Male. In 1998, the Superstition was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame, and for good reason. Superstition is a funk masterpiece that redefined the sound of popular music in the 70s. With its infectious clavinet riff and energetic groove, Stevie Wonder not only crafted an enduring hit but also influenced the development of funk and pop music around the world.

This vulnerable record tells the story and effects of an absent father originally performed by The Undisputed Truth, and is absolutely one of the best songs of the 1970s. This deeply emotional soul story reached the top spot on Billboard Hot 100. The record was included on the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’s 500 Songs that Shaped Rock and Roll.

The Temptations’ epic narrative in Papa Was a Rollin’ Stone broke new ground in soul music by blending storytelling with innovative production. Its raw depiction of family and societal struggles resonated with a wide audience, cementing its status as a groundbreaking and thought-provoking classic.

12. The O’Jays – “Love Train” (1972)

Widely regarded as one of the first disco songs, Love Train’s massive success earned it an RIAA gold certification. Love Train scored number one positions on the Billboard Hot 100, R&B chart, and U.S. Pop chart, The O’Jays’ only song to appear on the latter.

Love Train united listeners with its infectious call for unity and peace, making it more than just a disco hit—it became a cultural movement that is now inseparable from popular perception of the 1970s. Its optimistic message and catchy rhythm helped to bridge social divides and encouraged communities to come together on the dance floor and beyond.

Funkadelic’s biggest hit, One Nation Under a Groove, was a one-of-a-kind funk-rock track, though it was still widely accepted as an R&B song at that time, soaring to number one on the designated chart and number 31 on the Hot 100.

This revolutionary track from Funkadelic blended rock energy with funk rhythms to create an anthem that celebrated freedom and unity. One Nation Under a Groove remains a testament to the experimental spirit of the 70s, influencing countless artists with its daring sound and message of collective empowerment.

This dance cut was another number-one during the vibrant decade, making this Sayer’s first top single in the United States. The track earned him and Parker a Grammy Award for Best R&B Song. Billboard ranked You Make Me Feel Like Dancing as the number 13 record of 1977.

The infectious energy and playful vibe of You Make Me Feel Like Dancing captured the spirit of the disco era. Its upbeat rhythm and joyous chorus transformed dance floors across the nation, leaving an indelible mark on the genre and inspiring future generations to embrace the art of celebration.

This perseverance theme song hit is well known among people of all ages, though it is particularly popular among members of the LGBTQIA+ community. This classic was destined to go number one and also achieved the same position on the same Dance Club Songs. Gaynor’s megahit also earned her a Grammy Award for Best Disco Recording.

16. Sister Sledge – “We Are Family” (1979)

Another empowerment melody, Sister Sledge held on to number two on the Billboard Hot 100. We Are Family brought people together with its celebratory message of unity and love. Its upbeat, infectious energy made it a must-include track for communities and gatherings, symbolizing the power of togetherness and mutual support that defined the 1970s spirit.

The debut single by George McCrae topped the Hot 100 and R&B charts even though it was a notable disco recording. To date, Rock Your Baby has sold over 11 million copies worldwide. Rock Your Baby pioneered the disco sound that would dominate dance floors around the world. Its global success not only propelled George McCrae into the spotlight but also helped establish disco as a lasting musical phenomenon.

Led by adored vocalist Patti Labelle, Labelle unveiled their masterpiece Lady Marmalade and became a cultural icon. In addition to dominating the lead spot on the Hot 100. The record was Inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 2003, two years after getting a fresh remix when Mya, Lil Kim, Pink, and Christina Aguilera covered the single in an iconic Missy Elliott-produced version that won a Grammy for Best Pop Collaboration with Vocals.

This rendition of Don’t Leave Me This Way, secured Houston a Grammy for Best Female R&B Vocal Performance. Her groovy performance dominated the Dance Club Songs chart. The track was originally released in 1975 by Harold Melvin & the Blue Notes featuring Teddy Pendergrass.

This funky single went on to become a RIAA-certified gold hit, peaking at number six on the Billboard Hot 100 and two on the R&B chart. Boogie Wonderland was recognized with a Grammy Award for Best R&B Instrumental Performance. Boogie Wonderland epitomizes the exuberance and festive spirit of the disco era. With its irresistible funk groove and layered vocals, this track continues to get people moving and serves as a reminder of the enduring joy and unity found on the dance floor, solidifying its place as one of the best songs of the 1970s.

The Best Songs of the 1970s Still Hit Today

The music of the 1970s continues to inspire and influence modern artists across genres. Its messages of love, resilience, and unity still resonate today, bridging generations through timeless melodies and groundbreaking artistry. What are your favorite tracks from this transformative decade? Share your memories and join the conversation—let’s keep the spirit of the 70s alive together!