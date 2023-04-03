Just days after Rolling Stone released an extensive report on Sean “Diddy” Combs, detailing his professional life and alleged longtime abusive behavior, The Notorious B.I.G.’s mother, Voletta Wallace, has spoken out regarding the Bad Boy Records founder and the allegations against him, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
The magazine released the expose earlier this week, featuring accounts from over 50 of Combs’ friends and colleagues who provided detailed information about his history of violence and abuse against women, notably his former girlfriend, Cassandra “Cassie” Ventura, as well as the relationship he had with the “Juicy” rapper before his death.
In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Wallace, 71, admitted feeling “sick to my stomach” about the accusations against Combs. She also extended support to Cassie following the disturbing video released by CNN showing the 54-year-old assaulting her at a Los Angeles hotel in 2016.
“I’m praying for Cassie. I’m praying for his mother. I don’t want to believe the things that I’ve heard, but I’ve seen [the hotel video],” she said. “I pray that he apologizes to her.”
Wallace also mentioned how she would react if she had a face-to-face encounter with Combs one day.
“The only thing I want to do is slap the daylights out of him. And you can quote me on that,” she told the publication. “I liked him. I didn’t want to believe all the awful things, but I’m so ashamed and embarrassed.”
“He needs to apologize to his mother,” the former school teacher added. “I hope to God he sits her down and spills his guts and apologize to her.”
In other parts of the report, Diddy was also alleged to have harbored “jealousy” toward Biggie’s relationship with fellow rapper Tupac Shakur. People reported that former Bad Boy partner and president Kirk Burrowes stated that the Harlem native was unhappy about the close bond forming between the two of them.
“There was someone on the sidelines, jealous,” Burrowes said of Combs.
The “All Eyez on Me” rapper’s animosity toward Combs and his survival after being shot five times in a New York studio ignited a feud between him and Biggie. Both rappers later died in tragic shootings just months apart, at the ages of 24 and 25.
Hip-hop photographer Monique Bunn confirmed that Biggie wanted out of his contract with Bad Boy Records before his death.
“I know for a fact [because] he told me that,“ she told Rolling Stone.