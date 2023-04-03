“I’m praying for Cassie. I’m praying for his mother. I don’t want to believe the things that I’ve heard, but I’ve seen [the hotel video],” she said. “I pray that he apologizes to her.”

Wallace also mentioned how she would react if she had a face-to-face encounter with Combs one day.

“The only thing I want to do is slap the daylights out of him. And you can quote me on that,” she told the publication. “I liked him. I didn’t want to believe all the awful things, but I’m so ashamed and embarrassed.”