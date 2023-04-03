Jones breaks silence on Infowars sale

While the sale price remains was not made public, The Onion now owns the Infowars website; video archive; social media accounts; studio in Austin, Texas; and trademarks, per AP. Jones, 50, shared a video Thursday on X, formerly known as Twitter, providing an update about the sale to his followers.

“I just got word 15 minutes ago that my lawyers and folks met with the U.S. trustee over our bankruptcy this morning, and they said they are shutting us down even without a court order this morning,” Jones said.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen, but I’m going to be here until they come and turn the lights off,” he added.