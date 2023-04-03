These triplets graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing at South University last month. Jean, Jeanet and Jeanice Stephenson were inspired by their mother, a nurse, to pursue a career in the same field.
Being enrolled in nursing school at the same time meant the sisters could rely on each other for help and motivation throughout the program.
“If one person doesn’t know something, you can go to the other, and maybe they’ll explain it a little better,” Jeanice told WSFA.
“We motivate each other, help each other, make sure everyone is passing and learning at the same pace,” Jean added.
View this post on Instagram
The triplets are interested in different areas of nursing but still hope to work at the same hospital in the future.
“I want to do ICU, Jean wants to do pediatrics or NICU, and Jeanice wants to do ER,” Jeanet told the news channel.
The Stephenson sisters graduated on Dec. 7 and celebrated their achievement on social media.
“This journey, marked by late nights, countless exams, and challenging clinicals, has been both challenging and rewarding. The knowledge gained and bonds formed are priceless, and we’re immensely grateful for the incredible support,” they wrote in a joint Instagram post. “We are excited to embark on a fulfilling career, making a difference in people’s lives. Ready to carry the lessons learned and the compassion cultivated into our nursing career. We thank God for all he has done and provided for us, because without him none of this would have been possible. Here’s to resilience, growth, and the limitless possibilities ahead!”
View this post on Instagram
The sisters have always harbored a close bond and shared everything, including cars, clothes, rooms and bathrooms. They often found others scrambling to figure out which triplet they were addressing but they found the humor in it.
“It took a while for students to get our name down, and some teachers still can’t tell us apart,” Jeanice said.
“Sometimes we do play tricks on people,” Jeanet added. “We do get confused a lot.”