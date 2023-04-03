Walter Scott, co-founder of legendary R&B group The Whispers with his twin brother, Wallace “Scotty” Scott, has died after a six-month battle with cancer, his family confirmed. He was 81.

Scott died Thursday, surrounded by his family at his home in the Northridge neighborhood of Los Angeles, according to the Los Angeles Sentinel.

Whispers promotional team member Desirae L. Benson also confirmed Scott’s passing in a statement to Soul Tracks.

“We all are incredibly heartbroken. It is with deep sadness that we confirm the passing of Walter Scott, beloved member of the legendary R&B group The Whispers,” Benson said. “His voice, presence, and contributions helped shape a musical legacy that touched millions. Walter’s impact on the industry and in the hearts of fans will never be forgotten. Memorial details will be shared at a later date. Sending love and light to his family, friends, and all of the millions of fans around the world. We lost a legend!”

When did the Scott brothers form The Whispers?

Scott and his twin brother were born in Fort Worth, Texas, and moved to Los Angeles in 1959, where they began singing while attending Jordan High School, per the Los Angeles Sentinel.

The Whispers, composed of the Scott brothers, Nicholas Caldwell, Marcus Hutson and Gordy Harmon, officially formed in 1964 and went on to become one of the most celebrated R&B groups of their time. In 1973, Leaveil Degree replaced Harmon, but the group continued creating some of the most enduring hits that remain popular today.

According to WBLS, The Whispers scored their first top-charted pop and R&B hit, “Seems Like I Gotta Do Wrong,” in 1970.

The Whispers had an extensive music catalog

Their catalog includes hits such as “And the Beat Goes On,” “Rock Steady,” “It’s a Love Thing,” “Lady” and “Love Is Where You Find It.” The group recorded under several record labels, including Don Cornelius/Dick Griffey’s Soul Train label, with other hits like “I Only Meant to Wet My Feet” (1972) and “Lady ” (1979).

Under Griffey’s label, SOLAR, The Whispers released their debut album under the new company, Headlights, in 1979, featuring the classic song “Olivia (Lost and Turned Out)”; however, it wasn’t until the 1980s that the R&B group achieved their most considerable success, working with writer/producer Leon Sylvers to create their signature hit, “And the Beat Goes On,” which peaked at No. 19 on the Billboard Hot 100, according to WBLS.

In 1987, Babyface, then a member of the Deele, wrote and produced “Rock Steady,” which peaked at No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100. While Hutson and Caldwell later passed away, the group continued performing as a trio at sold-out shows nationwide and internationally.

Scott is survived by his wife, Jan, two sons, and three grandchildren.