Randle was arrested for suspected felony assault

According to TMZ, police were called to a home in the Los Angeles area over a suspected assault on Oct. 5. When officers arrived, they documented the incident, but Randle had already fled the scene.

Two days later, police received another call about a domestic dispute and restraining order violation from the same house as the previous report.

Sources familiar with the situation said that when police arrived, Randle was at the home and was arrested for suspected felony assault in connection with the Oct. 5 incident, per TMZ.