Actor Theresa Randle, best known for her roles in the Bad Boys franchise, Space Jam and other notable ’90s films, was arrested in Los Angeles Monday for suspected felony assault related to an incident from the past weekend.
According to TMZ, police were called to a home in the Los Angeles area over a suspected assault on Oct. 5. When officers arrived, they documented the incident, but Randle had already fled the scene.
Two days later, police received another call about a domestic dispute and restraining order violation from the same house as the previous report.
Sources familiar with the situation said that when police arrived, Randle was at the home and was arrested for suspected felony assault in connection with the Oct. 5 incident, per TMZ.
Police told TMZ that the 59-year-old went to a court hearing on Wednesday, where the district attorney dismissed her case.
Randle, best known for her role in the Bad Boys franchise, was recast last year
Throughout her career, Randle has starred in numerous fan favorites, most recently appearing in Bad Boys for Life, released in 2020. She portrayed Theresa, the wife of Detective Marcus Burnett (Martin Lawrence), in three installments of the franchise. However, Blavity’s Shadow and Act reported that she was replaced by actor Tasha Smith for Bad Boys: Ride or Die in 2024.
Fans were worried about her well-being
The Daily Mail reported that after being replaced for the role, Randle was allegedly seen in a video on Los Angeles’ Skid Row, raising concerns about her well-being. The clip, shared on Instagram, suggested that Randle’s appearance had changed and that she was using a walker.
Roger Neal, Randle’s former manager and publicist, confirmed to Radar Online that it was her in the footage circulating on social media.
“That’s definitely her. 100%,” Neal told the outlet.