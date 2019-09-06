A Brooklyn mother is demanding answers after her 30-year-old son Damani Alexander’s body was found dead in a river, and some think that this is the latest in a disturbing trend that has taken place over the course of a year.

Speaking to CBS News New York, Desiree Nicholson said she believes there is foul play involved in her son’s death, but police do not agree with her.

“The first thing they said to me is that they found him floating in the water, but there is no foul play, there’s no blunt trauma and there is no marks of violence. So I said, how can that be? I mean, Damani is a person who knows how to swim,” Nicholson told CBS News.