A grieving father and mother are still searching for answers from officials after their son died on a trip to Colombia in February. Speaking to CNN, Hyacinth Watson said she and her husband didn’t receive autopsy results until five months after the death of their son Omar Watson, who was found dead in an Airbnb bathroom on Feb. 29, 2024.
Hyacinth said Omar remained in contact with her during the first three days of his trip in Bogotá but then went silent on the fourth day. Investigators in Bogotá said Omar’s passport was found on a dresser near the entrance of the apartment where he stayed. However, his iPad and wallet were gone. Months after Omar’s death, the family also received his suitcase, which contained women’s clothes and some of his items.
Omar, a 31-year-old online stock trader, often traveled alone to various countries.
“He just wanted to see the world. Any country he could travel (to), he did,” Hyacinth told CNN. “I never ever imagined that his death would happen during his travel.”
Hyacinth said Omar told her that he had diarrhea and vomited, but he felt better after taking medicine.
“I asked him if he wanted me to come and get him. He said, ‘Yes,’ but then he changed his mind. So I said, ‘OK, he’s a young man. Maybe he wants to stay a little while longer and enjoy his visit,’” Hyacinth said.
On March 1, 2024, Hyacinth received a call from the US Embassy in Bogotá, which informed her that her son had died. The language barrier caused hurdles as the family tried to get more information in the following months. With the help of a friend, however, the family could understand an investigative report they received from Colombian officials.
According to the report, an apartment administrator said he spoke with Omar around 4 p.m. on Feb. 28. The same person told police he entered the apartment the next day because he didn’t get a response and found Omar in the bathroom “without vital signs.”
Omar was found in a kneeling position in the bathroom. First responders said they found some over-the-counter medication, including an unopened DayQuil bottle and pain medicine similar to Tylenol.
The family said they tried to contact the Airbnb host, but they didn’t have any success. According to CNN, the autopsy report stated that Omar died from an “interlobular pulmonary thromboembolism associated with right deep vein thrombosis.” The cause of death is described as natural.
“I’m thankful for that little part of the information, but it’s not enough,” Hyacinth said. “I’m wondering if that [pulmonary embolism] was the only reason. Is there more to the story?”
Omar was laid to rest in Brooklyn. But his family continues to demand more answers from investigators.
“There’s not a day that I don’t break down. There’s not a day that goes by that I don’t wish I had taken a flight and gone to see him,” his mother said. “I don’t sleep very well at night. I barely eat. My entire life is different. And nobody is telling me how my child died.”